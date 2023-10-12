The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), in collaboration with the Municipal Social Welfare Development Office (MSWDO)-Rizal, held an orientation on the Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP) on Wednesday, October 11 at Tech4ED, Bgy. Iraan, Rizal, Palawan.

Project Development Officer Christine Mycah Alvarez said the SLP aims to enhance the socio-economic conditions of underprivileged households and communities by providing them with the means to access and acquire necessary assets to establish and maintain sustainable livelihoods.

The orientation also covered the processes involved in implementing the SLP and the guidelines that should and should not be followed when handling the funding provided by DSWD.

Financial literacy and money management skills were also discussed to empower participants to make informed financial decisions.

The activity was attended by 40 participants from two associations: Bgy. Bunog’s Pinagsambat SLP Association and Iraan’s Tipusod SLP Association, both of which consist of members from Community Vulnerable Areas.

Another orientation is scheduled for four SLP Associations from the barangays of Candawaga, Ransang, Culasian, and Panalingaan.