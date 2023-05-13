The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) started its simultaneous payout activities for its Cash-for-Work (CFW) program for the oil-spill affected residents in the municipalities of Mansalay, Pola and Bulalacao in Oriental Mindoro on Thursday, May 11.

Payout activities in the municipalities of Gloria, Roxas, Bangabong, Bansud, Pinamalayan, Naujan, Baco, San Teodoro, Socorro, and Victoria and the City of Calapan are scheduled next week, from May 15 to 19.

Around 25,000 individuals from Oriental Mindoro who participated in the CFW program are expected to benefit from the cash-for-work payouts.

Of the total CFW beneficiaries, 2,429 are from the municipality of Mansalay; 3,889 from the municipality of Pola; and 2,334 beneficiaries in the municipality of Bulalacao.

As of press time, the consolidation of the final reports of the CFW beneficiaries from the Field Offices is still in progress.

The participants of the CFW program in Oriental Mindoro were deployed to conduct various activities such as collecting locally available materials for making improvised oil spill boom and absorbent; establishing barangay or backyard gardens; mangrove rehabilitation, as well as conducting community clean-up drives.

In exchange for the work rendered, the program participants are provided by the DSWD with cash to meet their basic necessities such as food, and water, among others.

Each program participant will receive an amount equivalent to their daily regional minimum wage.

Based on May 10 report of the DSWD Disaster Response Management Bureau (DRMB), the DSWD has already provided more than Php 313 million to the residents of the MIMAROPA Region, consisting of family food packs, other non-food items, Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS), Emergency Cash Assistance, and Cash-for-Work program.

About Post Author