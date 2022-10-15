The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Friday said it is determined to further improve programs and projects intended to assist Filipinos.

DSWD Secretary Erwin Tulfo made the remark after the department was named among the top 10 performing agencies of President “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s administration, according to the PAHAYAG 2022 Third Quarter survey.

In a statement, Tulfo thanked Filipinos recognizing its efforts to alleviate poverty and improve the welfare and well-being of poor, marginalized, and vulnerable sectors.

He added that this favorable rating will serve as a motivation to continue to strengthen the implementation of its “specialized, protective, and promotive programs”.

The DSWD chief noted that the successful implementation of its programs and services is because of the dedicated and selfless service of all its personnel, and the unwavering support provided by its public and private sector partners.

The agency landed at top five after garnering 62 percent approval rating and 49 percent trust rating based on the survey.

The survey is an independent and non-commissioned survey conducted by PUBLiCUS Asia, Inc. between Sept. 16 to 20, 2022.

It is a nationwide purposive sampling survey comprised of 1,500 respondents randomly drawn from the market research panel of over 200,000 Filipinos maintained by the Singapore office of PureSpectrum, a US-based panel marketplace. (PNA)

About Post Author