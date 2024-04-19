DEPUTY Speaker and Quezon Rep. David “Jayjay” Suarez today said that President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr.’s inclusion in TIME Magazine’s “100 Most Influential People of 2024” is a testament to his administration’s advancement of the interests of the nation and upholding its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“This prestigious recognition is proof of the President’s commitment to advance the interests of the Filipino people and upholding our nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. PBBM’s unwavering stance against Chinese aggression in the West Philippine Sea exemplifies his dedication to safeguarding our country’s maritime rights and territorial sovereignty,” Suarez said.

TIME Magazine, in including the name of President Marcos among the 100 most influential, cited the Chief Executive’s stand against China in the WPS, which it described as “steadfast against Chinese aggression” and “bolstering” the country’s alliance with the United States.

“His firm and principled approach in asserting our sovereign rights in the face of external threats has earned him widespread acclaim and admiration from both domestic and international communities. Tunay ngang nakikita natin ang pagiging makabayan at maka-Pilipino ng ating Pangulo sa kanyang patuloy na pagtindig laban sa panggigipit ng China sa WPS,” Suarez expressed.

Also, Suarez took note of President Marcos’ “visionary leadership,” which has seen the remarkable economic growth and development of the Philippines since becoming president.

“His administration’s efforts to attract foreign investments have significantly bolstered our economy, driving job creation, stimulating growth and fostering prosperity for all Filipinos,” Suarez noted.

“Moreover, President Marcos Jr.’s comprehensive economic agenda has yielded significant gains in addressing unemployment and underemployment. He has prioritized the development of critical infrastructure projects aimed at enhancing connectivity, promoting regional development, and driving inclusive growth across the country,” he added.

Suarez then called on all Filipinos to support President Marcos as he continues to lead the nation into greater progress, prosperity and unity.