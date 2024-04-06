Police reports reveal the arrest of two individuals involved in illegal drug activities in separate buy-bust operations in Quezon town and Puerto Princesa City on Thursday, April 4.

Alias “Hansel”, 39, was apprehended in Brgy Tabon, Quezon, Palawan, after purportedly selling a heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing a white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu worth P3,000 to a police poseur-buyer.

The joint operation was conducted by the Palawan PPO Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit and Quezon Municipal Police Station. Authorities confiscated around 1 gram of suspected shabu valued at P8,000, the P3,000 buy-bust money, and related paraphernalia.

Similarly, at approximately 8:00 p.m., alias “Reynaldo”, 28, identified as an illegal drugs Street Level Individual (SLI), was apprehended in, Bonifacio Lodge, Brgy. Maunlad, Puerto Princesa City, Palawan.

He allegedly sold a heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing dried leaves believed to be marijuana worth P2,000 to an undercover police officer.

The joint buy-bust operation was conducted by personnel from Puerto Princesa City Police Station 1, RID MIMAROPA, and Puerto Princesa City Anti-Crime Task Force. Authorities seized approximately 7.82 grams of suspected marijuana valued at P938, P2,000 buy-bust money, and related paraphernalia.

Both arrested suspects are currently in police custody, and complaints for violations of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 (RA 9165) are being prepared for their inquest proceedings.