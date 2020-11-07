Drug surrenderees in Brgy. Kamuning complete their program sessions

According to Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) spokesperson P/Maj. Mhardie Azares, completing their CBDRP sessions is one of the requirements in their recovery program and for the barangay to be declared drug-cleared.

Nineteen former drug surrenderees completed the sessions of their Community-Based Drug Rehabilitation Program (CBDRP) on Thursday at the gymnasium of Barangay Kamuning, Puerto Princesa City.

According to Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) spokesperson P/Maj. Mhardie Azares, completing their CBDRP sessions is one of the requirements in their recovery program and for the barangay to be declared drug-cleared.

“Ito ay requirement ng drug clearing operations, bago ma-declare na drug-cleared ang isang barangay. Lahat ng drug surrenderers doon dapat mag-undergo ng recovery or wellness program or we call it community-based rehabilitation program,” he said.

“Usually, ang CBDRP ay inaabot ng tatlong buwan, although may mga shorten courses siguro, one month pinakamaiksi na,” Azares added.

Azares said that Bgy. Kamuning is one of the targets of their drug clearing operation.

“Ang Kamuning ay isa sa mga barangay na gusto nating ipasok sa drug clearing operation, i-evaluate yan ng team from the city. Once na makapasok sila dito, mapapasama sila sa regional validation committee na kinabibilangan naman ng PDEA (Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency), regional director of the PNP and other agencies na sila ang mag-a-approve na cleared na talaga ang buong barangay,” he said.

He said that out of 66 barangays in the city, the drug affected barangays are around 55. Around 19 have already been cleared, while 36 are still waiting to be evaluated.

“I hope this November ay mayroon tayong maipapasok na apat na barangay, isa nga dito ay ang Kamuning,” he said.

Present in the said event were Mael Barrientos, chairman of Brgy. Kamuning; P/Lt. Victoria Carmen Iquin, deputy station commander of City Police Station 2; and Evangeline Gloria, City Health Office (CHO) focal person.

Iquin led the said ceremony, where she emphasized the importance of their graduation as the beginning of their genuine recovery.

“Maliban sa kailangang maisailalim sa dalwang beses na drug test ang mga surrenderers, kasama din sa progma ang pagkakaroon ng livelihood training, physical exercises, at mayroon ding religious and moral recoveries program,” Azares said.

Aside from Kamuning, there are also 17 graduates in Brgy. Mabuhay and another 3 in Brgy. Masigla. (with reports from Aira Genesa Magdayao)