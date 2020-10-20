Drug recovery and mental health clinic eyed in Narra

Governor Jose Alvarez said this during the inauguration of the isolation facility and TB-DOTS in Barangay Antipuluan, stating that the facility can help in drug rehabilitation efforts and mental health management.

The provincial government is planning to convert the old hospital facility of Narra into a drug recovery facility and mental health clinic.

Governor Jose Alvarez said this during the inauguration of the isolation facility and TB-DOTS in Barangay Antipuluan, stating that the facility can help in drug rehabilitation efforts and mental health management.

He said the local government is currently conducting renovations in the old hospital.

“Itong lumang ospital, ito ay gagawin na nating drug recovery clinic at mental health clinic na kauna-unahan sa Palawan. Kaya kung sakaling mabuksan ito, gawan natin lahat ng ospital dito sa Palawan,” he said

Dra. Maria Arlin Josue, chief-of-hospital of the Narra Municipal Hospital (NMH), said that it is also a mandate of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) to have its own facilities to cater to the surrenderees and persons facing mental health challenges.

Josue said having the facility and clinic will be beneficial too to Narra, which have some issues concerning mental health, particularly among the youth.

“Nag-undergo na kami noon ng training para sa drug recovery clinic, kasama namin ang provincial government at ang PADAP. Tinuruan kami to handle the sessions na ipo-provide for our [moderate drug cases] surrenderees. [Ang] bayan ng Narra ay may mataas na kaso ng ilang mental health issues lalo na sa mga kabataan,” she said.

