Two suspected drug pushers were arrested in two municipalities in Palawan last Saturday, May 18.

In Purok Maligaya, Barangay Marangas, Bataraza, Southern Palawan, the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RDEU) conducted a drug buy-bust operation with the Bataraza Municipal Police Station (MPS), resulting in the arrest of a 45-year-old man known only as “Matext” at 3:57 in the afternoon.

The suspect was caught selling a sachet of suspected shabu weighing 0.10 grams for ₱1,500. Aside from the purchased sachet of shabu, the buy-bust money was recovered from him, along with four more sachets of suspected drugs weighing 0.80 grams with a market value estimated to reach ₱6,000.

In the town of San Vicente, a 51-year-old man known only as “Boni” was arrested after being caught selling illegal drugs in Purok Masigla, Barangay Port Barton.

The man was found in possession of alleged shabu worth ₱16,000 enclosed in a plastic sachet. Various drug paraphernalia, plastic sachets, and a lighter were also seized from him.

In total, four sachets of shabu worth ₱24,000 were recovered from the suspect.

Both individuals are facing charges under Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.