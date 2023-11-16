Thirteen drug offenders completed a 30-day in-house reformation program at the Balay Silangan Reformation Center on Wednesday, November 15, in Brooke’s Point, Palawan

The graduation ceremony was attended by Mayor Cesareo R. Benedito Jr., PNP Brooke’s Point OIC P/LT John Rhain P. Baza, PLT.Col. Klinton Rex L. Jamorol, PDEA Representative IA3 Christopher S. Torres, and Councilor Mcdonell Saiyo of Bataraza.

Mayor Benedito congratulated the graduates, encouraging them to continue walking the right path.

He also urged them not to squander the second chance they have received and reminded them that they are not alone, with the national and local government ready to be their partners in progress and life change.

Expressing gratitude to the partners of Balay Silangan for the successful completion of the program’s second batch, Mayor Benedito highlighted the center as proof of the local government’s continuous support and care for citizens seeking change and a second chance.