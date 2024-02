Local police arrested a suspected drug dealer during a buy-bust operation on Friday in Purok Masaya, Barangay San Miguel, Puerto Princesa City.

The unnamed suspect allegedly sold shabu worth ₱1,000 to an undercover police officer.

Authorities also confiscated around 1.27 grams of suspected shabu, valued at ₱8,636, along with the buy-bust money and related items from the suspect.

The suspect is now in police custody, facing charges for violating anti-illegal drug laws.