A driver was declared dead upon arrival at a hospital after he was reportedly stabbed multiple times early this morning, February 15, outside a bar by a furniture maker in Barangay Pangobilian, Brooke’s Point, in southern Palawan.

The provincial police said Allan Burungan, a resident of Brgy. Calasaguen, also in Brooke’s Point, was stabbed by a suspect known as Alias Norbing, who is now the subject of a manhunt.

A witness told the Brooke’s Point police that Burungan went to a bar in Pangobilian with his co-workers at around 10 p.m. After paying their bills around 1 a.m., Burungan and his group left.

Shortly after, the witness reported hearing a commotion outside. Upon checking, they saw Burungan being repeatedly stabbed by Norbing until he fell to the ground. The suspect, on the other hand, fled in an unknown direction.

The victim sustained multiple stab wounds on different parts of his body and was brought by the responding MDRRMO Brooke’s Point to Southern Palawan Provincial Hospital for medical attention but was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

Brooke’s Point police are searching for the suspect, urging anyone with information to come forward as they investigate the events that led to the stabbing.