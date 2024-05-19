A driver sustained serious injuries after his Wigo fell into a ravine on the national highway at Kilometer 24, Barangay Sta. Lucia, at 7:30 in the morning of May 19.

The police identified him as John Clifford Casabuena, 29, a resident of Purok Westwood, Barangay San Pedro.

According to a report from Police Station 3, Casabuena was driving his Wigo from Barangay Pangobilian, Brooke’s Point, towards Puerto Princesa City when the accident happened.

The car reportedly plunged into a ravine about 15 meters deep when he lost control of the steering wheel.

Casabuena was brought to Luzviminda Satellite Clinic, but he was instructed to be transferred to the Ospital ng Palawan. As of the time of writing, the police have not provided an update on his condition.