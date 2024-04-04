The driver of a top-down tricycle involved in an accident along the stretch of the National Highway in Barangay Iraan, Aborlan, around 10:30 last night, Wednesday, has been brought to the hospital in Puerto Princesa City for treatment.

As of this writing, no update regarding his condition has been reported.

According to the report from the Aborlan Municipal Police Station (MPS), the victim was identified as Noe Manuel, 39, along with his passenger, Rowelen Natas Manuel.

The collision also involved a utility vehicle Suzuki pick-up with canopy, driven by Isidro Escala Jr., 47, with passenger Jennifer Escala, 32, residents of 5 Bliss Panacan 2 Narra.

In their investigation, the Suzuki pick-up was headed towards Narra from Puerto Princesa when the top-down tricycle allegedly suddenly entered its lane, resulting in the collision.

Due to the incident, both drivers and passengers of the Suzuki pick-up sustained severe injuries and were taken to the Aborlan Medicare Hospital for immediate medical attention.

However, the motorcycle driver, Manuel, was transferred to the city, where his condition is currently being assessed.

Meanwhile, in a video posted by a resident named Kors D. Humble on Facebook, scattered fish can be seen on the highway.

Also visible is the overturned top-down tricycle and a man lying on the ground. He is wearing a white t-shirt and blue printed shorts.