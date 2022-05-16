[Updated] The son of a husband and wife who were killed in a car accident near a bridge in Barangay Santa Lucia late Monday afternoon is facing reckless imprudence resulting in double homicide charges for their deaths.

Jessie B. Dela Cruz, a resident of Brgy. Maasin in the town of Brooke’s Point, will be charged for the deaths of his parents, Marcelino S. Dela Cruz and Lydia B. Dela Cruz, according to a police report shared to the local media by Anti-Crime Task Force (ACTF) chief and acting city information officer Richard Ligad.

Initial police inquiry determined that the Suzuki Dzire he was driving with his parents and two other family members, Adelina Dela Cruz Bernas and Jeanette F. Dela Cruz, veered off the south national highway and hit a tree because he was feeling sleepy.

The accident happened while they were on their way home to Brooke’s Point.