A driver was rushed to the hospital after he was shot at around 7:00 p.m. last night, August 16, by two unidentified suspects in Barangay Barongbarong in the town of Brooke’s Point.

The victim, Elarde Halom, 47, was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital, the Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPO) said Thursday in a report.

Investigation disclosed that before the incident occurred at 6:30 p.m. on the same day, the suspects visited a specific house in search of an individual, but were unsuccessful in locating the person.

They departed the premises but later came back at 7:00 p.m., firing at the victim from outside the house while he was watching television.

Law enforcement reported that the suspects fled in an undisclosed direction on a dark-colored motorcycle scooter, lacking a license plate.

Although the Halom was taken to Leoncio General Hospital, the attending physician declared him dead on arrival (DOA) due to a gunshot wound.

A single fired cartridge from a .40 caliber pistol was recovered as evidence.