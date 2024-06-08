A driver in Brooke’s Point was arrested after an undercover police agent purchased a sachet of shabu from him, and he was found in possession of additional sachets weighing approximately 0.91 grams in total, valued at ₱5,000.

Ang suspek ay kinilalang si Moner Candelija Taha, 43, residente ng Proper 2, Barangay Ipilan, sa naturang bayan. Naaaresto siya bandang 5:02 kahapon, June 7, sa buy-bust operation na pinangunahan ni Police Major Dhayrius Redondo, officer-in-charge ng Brooke’s Point Municipal Police Station (MPS).

The Brooke’s Point MPS stated in a report that during the course of the operation, Taha was able to offer, transact and sell to the undercover agent one piece of heat sealed transparent plastic sachet containing white crystalline substance believed to be shabu worth ₱1,000 and weighing 0.2 grams.

When their personnel conducted a body search, they were able to seize from his possession two more sachets worth ₱4,000 that weigh 0.71 grams.

He is now under the custody of the Brooke’s Point MPS.