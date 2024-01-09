A buy-bust operation carried out by Palawan Provincial Police Office Drug Enforcement Unit, in collaboration with Bataraza Municipal Police Station (MSP) and (Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit) PDEA resulted in the arrest of a Horace Gimotea 47-year-old driver on Monday, January 8, in Macadam Road, Brgy. Rio Tuba, Bataraza, Palawan

Alias Ace allegedly sold a heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing a white crystalline substance, suspected to be methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu.

Confiscated from the suspect’s possession were 0.4 grams of illegal drugs valued at P 3,000.

Recovered items included a large transparent plastic sachet, P 1,500 buy-bust money, a coin purse, the suspect’s driver’s license, scissors, a tweezer, a lighter, heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets with suspected shabu, a pack of Berlin cigarettes, an improvised water pipe, and a white Toyota van with plate number AAW 4899.

A case for Violation of Sections 5 and 11 of Article II of RA 9165 will be filed against alias Ace upon completion of necessary documents.