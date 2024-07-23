A 58-year-old driver was arrested after firing a gun in Purok Masagana, Barangay San Jose, Puerto Princesa City, at 12:15 p.m. yesterday, July 22.

The man, reportedly drunk at the time of the incident, was identified as Recardo Guzman, a resident of Purok Dahlia in the same barangay. The gun he fired was said to belong to his brother, Gil Guzman, who had a license to carry and other permits.

According to a witness, they were on their way home when they saw the suspect and his brother, who was vomiting allegedly due to intoxication. The witness tried to help the two drunk men, but the suspect suddenly pulled out a .45 caliber pistol from his black sling bag, cocked it, and fired it into the air.

Due to this, the witness decided to go home but heard another gunshot from the same area where the first shot was fired.

The police immediately conducted a follow-up investigation, which led to the arrest of Guzman at around 5 p.m. He was found just 200 meters away from the scene of the incident, sleeping on a wooden bench at a sari-sari store, with part of the gun visible from his open sling bag.