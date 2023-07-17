The driver of a Toyota Hilux and his seven passengers survived an accident last night around eight o’clock on the national highway in Barangay Taratak, Bataraza, due to slippery roads caused by heavy rainfall.

The provincial police office identified the driver of the Toyota Hilux as Havier Ahmad Mattrasal, 57, who is also the captain of Brgy. Iwahig in the town of Bataraza.

The accident occurred on July 16 as Mattrasal was driving from north to south towards Brgy. Sumbiling in the same town.

Upon reaching the accident site, Mattrasal lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overshoot the highway and land on its side.