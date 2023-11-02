Candidates won not with ballots cast but via drawing lots or tossing coins after garnering an equal number of votes in the recently held barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections.

Sangguniang Kabataan chairperson Maria Eloisa Tianzon of Barangay Sandoval, Bataraza, ended up tied with rival Jhon Carlo Valdez with 188 votes each.

The election board decided for the two to draw lots with the numbers “1” and “2” written on a piece of paper, where the candidate who drew the “1” would be declared the winner, which was eventually won by Tianzon.

In Barangay III, Roxas, SK chairman candidates Jerome Paolo Bien and Ramel Bautista also ended up tied after garnering 221 votes apiece.

The Election Board then wrote the words “SK Chairman” on a piece of paper while leaving another one blank for the two to draw where Bien was declared the winner.

For the position of Punong Barangay, Melvin Pablico and Julieta Salcedo also ended up, even after getting 204 votes each, in Barangay San Isidro, San Vicente.

Pablico edged Salcedo in the coin toss and was proclaimed the winner.

In Brgy. Sta. Maria, Dumaran, draw lots also decided the winner between Punong Barangay candidates Carlito Gutierez and Esperanza Mateo, who earned 238 votes each.

Gutierrez drew the paper with the number “1” written on it and was declared the winner.