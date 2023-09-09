Puerto Princesa is set to host the International Canoe Federation (ICF) Dragon Boat World Championships tentatively scheduled on October 28 to November 4, 2024.

This marks the first time the Philippines will host the prestigious championship.

In an orientation held Friday, September 8, President of the Philippine Canoe-Kayak Dragon Boat Federation (PCKDF) Coach Leonora Escollante, presented the requirements and the responsibilities that the local government will undertake as host.

This includes preparations for additional facilities, the race course, transportation, accommodation, logistics, catering, medical services, security, and water safety, among other vital aspects of the event.

The organizing committee is anticipating the arrival of around 3,500 participants athletes from 72 different countries with the potential for more international visitors eager to witness the competition.

Mayor Lucilo Bayron expressed confidence that the city will successfully host this major event next year. He emphasized that this endeavor will not only promote Puerto Princesa as a sports tourism destination but also shine a spotlight on water-based sports.

“Malaking hamon sa atin ito pero kapag nasimulan na natin ito at napagtagumpayan natin, ibig sabihin madali na lang sa atin ang bumuo at mag-host ng mga malalaking event. Tulong din ito para sa pagpapalakas ng turismo kasi nakikita natin na maliban sa yaman at ganda ng siyudad, marami pa tayong maipagmamalaki,”Bayron said.

From November 17 to 19 this year, the International Dragon Boat Festival will take place at Puerto Princesa Baywalk, featuring athletes from 17 countries as part of the preparation for the Dragon Boat World Championships 2024.