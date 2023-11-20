The two-day 2nd International Dragon Boat Festival concluded on Sunday in Puerto Princesa, reinforcing the city’s potential as a “Sports Tourism Capital of the Philippines.”

Mayor Lucilo Bayron said that its staging on November 18-19 in the city opens the door for future events, promising to draw more paddling teams and enthusiastic spectators to the dynamism of the world of dragon boat racing.

“Hindi naging madali pero alam natin na kakayanin natin na maipanalo itong mga malalaking international events natin. Siyempre sa suporta na rin ng mga department heads, mga empleyado ng city hall at sa mga mamamayan na nariyan para suportahan ang mga ginagawa natin. At maging ng mga organisasyon na nagtitiwala sa atin para sa malalaking events. Malaki ang aking pasasalamat,” the Puerto Princesa mayor said.

He also hinted at more international events in the pipeline, further raising the city’s profile in the sports tourism sector.

On Sunday, teams from Chinese Taipei, Manila, Cebu, and Siargao competed fiercely in the 200-meter event.

The festival, known for its vibrant energy, saw the Alliance of Masters from Manila clinch the championship in the Women’s Category. The Philippine Titans, also from Manila, followed as the first runner-up, demonstrating the strength of local teams in the sport.

In the Men’s Category, Mr. Canoe from Chinese Taipei emerged victorious, highlighting the international appeal of the event. The competition was equally intense in the Mixed Category, with the Siargao Dragons from Surigao del Norte proving their mettle as champions.

A notable aspect of this year’s festival was the Masters Category, open to participants aged 40 and above. The Sugbo Mighty Dragons from Cebu took the top spot, proving the inclusive nature of dragon boating as a sport that welcomes diverse age groups.

On the opening day on November 18, the Siargao Dragons, originating from Surigao del Norte, triumphed in three categories. They clinched gold medals in the women’s 500-meter, men’s 500-meter, and mixed 500-meter races.

“What a fantastic result for our first day here [in] Puerto Princesa! Three gold medals in the women’s, men’s, and mixed 500m categories. We couldn’t be happier or more proud of our team for their efforts! We would also like to take this opportunity to thank all our sponsors and supporters; without you, we could not have achieved this,” the team posted on their social media on November 18.

Bayron said the partnership between the city government and the Philippine Canoe Kayak Dragon Boat Federation (PCKDF) not only ensured a smoothly run festival but also helped elevate Puerto Princesa’s status as an emerging hub for sports tourism.

“Talagang naka project na ang Puerto Princesa sa sports tourism. Syempre yong hinahabol nating sports tourism yong mayroong international flavor,” he said, stating they’re looking forward to three years that the world table tennis will be done in the city.

“Yong Ironman naman natin, three years din yong ating usapan doon sa contract—naka dalawa na tayo, so may isa pa. At saka sa review with Sunrise Events, mukhang tuloy-tuloy na. Dito pa rin gagawin yong ating Ironman,” Bayron added.

Bayron mentioned that next year’s dragon boat festival will be more extensive, and the city government must gear up for this, particularly in seeking sponsors and funders to develop the necessary facilities.

He attributed the success of water sports to the “Save the Bays of Puerto Princesa” initiative, which recently organized cleanup drives in the barangays overlooking the city bay.

The city mayor also gave emphasis to the role of the septage and water treatment facility in helping clean the bay’s water.

He said the facility is designed to treat wastewater and septage, effectively removing contaminants before they are released into the bay, thus playing an important part in maintaining the cleanliness and ecological health of the water body.