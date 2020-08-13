Dr. Cabungcal is new chief Palawan provincial agriculturist

Cabungcal, who previously served as the assistant provincial agriculturist for a year, was appointed on Tuesday, August 11.

Dr. Romeo Cabungcal has been appointed as the new department head of the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist (OPA).

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan announced Cabungcal’s appointment as the OPA chief during their 54th regular session. Vice governor Victorino Dennis Socrates led the formalities in a short ceremony the same day.

A press release by the provincial government stated that Cabungcal will address issues of food security and improve agricultural productivity in Palawan. Through his new appointment, he also vowed to improve the fishermen and farmers’ income through their produce.

“Sisiguraduhin namin na ‘yong serbisyo ay mapupunta sa mga tao and gagawa tayo ng plano na tutugon sa ating food security and ma-improve natin ‘yong productivity at maitaas natin ang antas ng pagkakakitaan ng ating mga magsasaka at mangingisda,” Cabungcal was quoted to have said.

