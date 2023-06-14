The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has completed its 1.76-kilometer road widening project in Puerto Princesa, which it expects to enhance travel within the city.

DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan earlier said that the P44.34-million project, which includes the construction of two additional road lanes, has significantly enhanced the Puerto Princesa North Road’s (PPNR) carrying capacity and provided better access to healthcare, education, and economic opportunities.

“This project is part of the national government’s effort to reduce traffic congestion that hinders progress in highly progressive areas, especially in the most visited places in the country,” said Secretary Bonoan.

DPWH MIMAROPA Regional Director Gerald Pacanan added that the project’s scope of work also encompasses the installation of railings and sidewalks, promoting safe and efficient pedestrian travel while encouraging outdoor activities like walking and jogging.

The DPWH Palawan 3rd District Engineering Office (DEO) spearheaded the implementation of the project, with high hopes of enticing more tourists to visit the renowned Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park, also known as the Underground River.

The DPWH said the UNESCO Heritage Site and one of the New 7 Wonders of the World is expected to benefit from the project’s completion.

