The Department of Public Works and Highways Regional Office IV-B has reported the completion of Hilipad Bridge in Aborlan.

The project is expected to enhance the safety and mobility of vehicles passing the Aramaywan-Berong-Puerto Princesa that is part of the circumfirential road in the western coast of the province that is prone to flooding.

“It is also expected to stimulate economic activity in the surrounding area,” the office said.

The Hilipas Bridge, which measures total length of 30.0 linear meters and a width of 9.50 linear meters, including a 6.00 meter approach slab at both ends, costs P29.3 million.

It also features an internally lighted solar pavement, stud flush type leveling marker, monodirectional, reflectorized pavement markings, and metal guardrails for additional safety of the motorists.

