Regional public works and highways officials recently visited El Nido to assess the ongoing road widening project at the New Ibajay Road intersection.

Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) regional director Gerald Pacanan and assistant regional director Melquiades Sto. Domingo led the inspection team of the project that had already registered a 21.50% physical accomplishment.

“These inspections are deemed necessary to ensure the safety of our road network for all motorized and non-motorized users,” said Pacanan.

Pacanan said the initiative is aimed at accelerating the delivery of products and services, boosting the number of tourists visiting the province, and minimizing traffic congestion.

The project inspection was also attended by DPWH Palawan 1st District Engr. Rommel P. Aguirre; Construction Division Chief, Engr. Dominic G. Serrano; Planning and Design Division Chief, Engr. Gene Ryan A. Altea; Maintenance Division Chief, Engr. Juliet C. Calvo; Right-of-Way Acquisition and Legal Division Chief, Atty. Friedrich Karl L. Camero; Quality Assurance and Hydrology Division Officer-In-Charge, Engr. Dennis P. Abagon; Regional Project Engineers; and representatives from concerned contractors. (R. Rodriguez)

