The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) – Palawan 1st District Engineering Office (DEO) has completed the construction of Temporary Shelters for the residents affected by Typhoon Odette in Barangay San Nicolas, Roxas.

The newly constructed facility comprises 40 units, specifically designed to serve as shelters for those who lost their homes during the Typhoon Odette, which struck Roxas in December 2021.

The P44 million worth project also doubles as evacuation centers during future calamities.

According to DPWH, the dual-purpose feature aims to enhance the disaster resilience of the community, providing a designated space where residents can seek refuge and protection during emergencies.

