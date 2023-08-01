The 2nd District Engineering Office (DEO) of the Department of Public Works and Highways has successfully completed the construction of an important road in Barangay Calasaguen, Brooke’s Point, Palawan.

Measuring approximately 0.619 lane kilometers, DPWH highlighted that the road project is expected to facilitate the movement of goods and people, opening up avenues for businesses and industries to thrive to enhance the overall quality of life for the residents of Brooke’s Point and nearby areas.

“This milestone achievement promises to have a transformative impact on the region, ushering in a new era of enhanced connectivity, economic development, and improved living standards for the community,” said DPWH-MIMAROPA

The DPWH MIMAROPA reaffirms its commitment to pursue more infrastructure projects that will drive the region’s progress and development.

“The completion of the project signifies a momentous step forward in the region’s progress and the departmental commitment to ensure welfare and prosperity of the community,” the department’s regional office added.