The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Palawan 2nd DEO has finished the construction of the Panacan Seawall in Barangay Panacan, Narra, Palawan.

This project, as reported by District Engineer Noel L. Fuentebella, not only enhances the safety and security of residents against erosion and high tides but also opens avenues for improved livelihood opportunities and recreational activities.

DPWH said the seawall acts as a protective barrier, shielding residents from the forces of nature and ensuring the safety of homes and properties along the seaside.

Beyond its primary function, DPWH also highlighted that the Panacan Seawall Project contributes to the economic growth of the area.

“The Panacan Seawall Project not only safeguards the residents but also opens the door to improved livelihood opportunities and recreational activities. The enhanced coastal infrastructure attracts tourists and visitors, boosting the local economy. Furthermore, the beautiful stamped concrete pathways along the seawall provide a perfect space for recreational activities such as evening strolls, jogging, or simply enjoying the scenic views,” DPWH said in a statement.

“This newly built structure fosters a sense of community and encourages a healthier lifestyle among residents, leading to a happier and more connected seaside community,” they added.