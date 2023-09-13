The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Palawan 2nd District Engineering Office (DEO) announced the completion of a farm-to-market road project in Brgy. Bato-Bato, Narra.

In a statement, the DPWH said the project will have a positive impact on the local agricultural sector, as it provides a safe and dependable route for the transportation of agricultural products and local goods to nearby markets, ensuring better pricing for local producers.

Spanning a length of 1 kilometer, the newly concreted road not only enhances road safety, reducing the risk of accidents for residents and commuters, but also facilitates improved access to government services, social amenities, and healthcare facilities.

DPWH also said the project will benefit students, making their journey to schools more accessible and secure.