DPWH Palawan 3rd DEO awards P38.46M-worth infrastructure projects

P38.46 million worth of infra projects will be constructed in Puerto Princesa after it was awarded by the DPWH-3rd District Engineering Office this April 2021. | Photo by Michael C. Escote/PIA-Palawan

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)-Palawan 3rd District Engineering Office has awarded P38.46 million worth of infrastructure projects for the month of April.

It consists of four projects that will be constructed in Puerto Princesa.

These are the P6.22 million construction of the Disaster Risk Reduction Unit (DRRU) Admin/Warehouse Building at Antonio Bautista Air Base (ABAB); the P12.59 million Construction of the ABAB Earth Covered Magazine Building (Igloo); the P11.17 million construction of footbridge in Bgy. San Miguel; and the P8.48M construction of Multi-purpose Building (laboratory) in Bgy. Irawan.

According to Engr. Arthur Torillo, chairman of the Bids and Awards Committee and Information Officer of DPWH-Palawan 3rd DEO, the two ABAB projects are funded by the Department of National Defense (DND) and the other two are from the Department’s regular infra program.

The construction of the footbridge or overpass will be built in the area near the school in Bgy. San Miguel, so that it will not be difficult for the students to cross the road and prevent accidents.

Meanwhile, 15 infrastructure projects were awarded by the DPWH 3rd DEO in March with a total contract amount of P335.25 million. Most of these projects are from the Congressmen’s Local Infrastructure Project (LIP) Fund, Engr. Torillo’s added. (OCJ/PIA-MIMAROPA, Palawan)

