The Palawan 1st District Engineering Office (DEO) of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has recently completed the construction of an access road to a seaweed plantation in Brgy. Danleg, Dumaran.

With a total cost of P20 million, the project aims to boost economic activity in the area by providing improved connectivity from inland barangays to the town proper and the main highway, according to the DPWH MIMAROPA regional office Wednesday.

The access road is expected to have a positive impact on the local community by creating long-term employment opportunities for residents and making it easier for them to access local markets and public transportation. It will also improve accessibility to social, educational, and healthcare facilities, as well as government services, which will contribute to the overall development of the area and enhance the quality of life for its residents.

The project was implemented through the efforts of DPWH Palawan 1st DEO, in close coordination with the local government unit of Dumaran and other stakeholders. It involved the construction of a paved access road with drainage facilities, ensuring durability and sustainability of the infrastructure.

With the completion of the access road, the transportation of seaweed products from the plantation to the market is expected to be more efficient, reducing transportation costs and increasing the overall productivity of the seaweed industry in the area.

Seaweed farming is a significant livelihood activity in Brgy. Danleg, and the improved access to markets is expected to contribute to the growth of the industry, providing additional income opportunities for local farmers and fisherfolks.

Previously, Mark Villar, then-secretary of the DPWH, said it is a 2.12-kilometer, 2-lane access road project that leads to seaweed plantations in Brgy. Danleg, and is part of the convergence program with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to support small-scale entrepreneurs, most especially our local farmers.

The multi-year road project started in 2018 with a combined cost of P68.6 Million from the 2018 and 2020 General Appropriations Act (GAA). (R. Rodriguez)

