The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has opened a 30-linear-meter bridge in Barangay Apurawan, Aborlan town, which increases accessibility and facilitates travel for people and motorists.

According to DPWH Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan, citing a report by DPWH Region IV-B Director Gerald A. Pacanan, the New Hilipad Bridge along Aramaywan-Berong-Puerto Princesa Road will facilitate safer mobility of people, commodities, and services.

“This new Hilipad Bridge helps lessen accidents and road inconvenience, therefore increasing potential for economic and tourism development in the area,” Sec. Bonoan noted in a statement released on February 20.

The project, which was completed in 2022, was implemented by the DPWH Palawan 3rd District Engineering Office led by Engr. Amelia B. Fajardo.

The two-lane bridge project also features 6-meter approach slabs on both ends, a monodirectional pavement leveling marker that is internally lit (solar), reflectorized thermoplastic pavement markings, and metal guardrails.

