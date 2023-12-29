The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in the 3rd District Palawan has completed a road project that connects Puerto Princesa South Road to Irawan-Tagburos Road in Barangay Sicsican.

In her report to DPWH Mimaropa Regional Director Gerald Pacanan, District Engineer Amelia Fajardo detailed the extensive scope of the road network, explaining that it extends over 2,842 meters, amounting to a comprehensive network of 5,684 lane kilometers.

The construction process involved several key tasks: conducting earthwork, installing the foundational layers of the road with subbase and base course materials, building bridges, and implementing drainage systems.

Additionally, the project included the creation of slope protection measures and various other structural developments to ensure the road’s durability and safety.

Its main goal, she said, was to establish a bypass and alternative path linking Puerto Princesa South Road (PPSR) with Irawan-Tagburos Road (ITR).

The anticipated outcome of the new route is to make the transportation of goods and services more efficient, which in turn, is likely to increase the earnings of local businesses. Moreover, the road is designed to encourage new investment opportunities and attract consumers from surrounding towns, contributing to a dynamic and thriving economic environment.

It was financed by the 2023 Infrastructure Program of the DPWH to boost the economy in the area.