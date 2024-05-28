An agreement has been signed to formally establish the collaboration and partnership between the Department of Public Works and Highway (DPWH) Mimaropa Region and State Universities and Colleges (SUCs) in their effort to provide a more conducive learning facility for students.

DPWH Mimaropa and the SUCs in the region see this as strengthening ties for the implementation of Fiscal Year 2024 infrastructure projects.

The signing ceremony was led by DPWH Mimaropa Regional Director Gerald Pacanan, CESO III, and Assistant Regional Director Gene Ryan Altea, together with the Right-of-Way Acquisition and Legal Division Chief, Atty. Friedrich Karl L. Camero and Planning and Design OIC-Division Chief, Engr. Montrexis T. Tamayo.

It was attended by Dr. Ramon Docto, president of Palawan State University; Dr. Amabel Liao, president of Western Philippines University; Dr. MerianCatajay-Mani, president of Romblon State University; Ma. Paz Fatima Palmares, vice president of Occidental Mindoro State College; and representatives from Polytechnic University of the Philippines (Bansud and Sablayan Campus) and Mindanao State University (Bataraza, Palawan Campus).

“This memorandum of agreement does not only specifies our respective roles, duties, and responsibilities in the implementation of your institution’s infrastructure projects but also a realization of our collective efforts to provide a more conducive environment for learning where both the students and educators will be able to tap their full potentials, leading to an improved quality and access to education.” Pacanan said.

The joint effort exemplifies the DPWH’s commitment to improve and develop infrastructures to meet the growing needs of the education sector.