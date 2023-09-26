The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Palawan 1st District Engineering Office (DEO) has completed the road construction and concreting project connecting the Municipal Motor Pool to Brgy. San Nicolas in the Municipality of Roxas, Palawan.

The DEO said the project will improve the local road network, providing local residents, particularly students, with a safe and dependable transportation route.

It also ensures the seamless movement of ambulances and fire trucks, contributing to a more efficient emergency response capacity within the community.

“The road construction is in line with the Department’s commitment to build quality and safe infrastructure projects for the benefit of the community,” DPWH said.