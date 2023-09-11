The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) 2nd District Engineering Office has reminded the public to take necessary precautions in crossing Tigaplan Bridge, a critical transportation route along the Puerto Princesa South Road in Brooke’s Point.

The DPWH said recent assessments have raised concerns about the structural integrity of the bridge. Erosion resulting from recurrent river flooding has exposed some of the bridge’s support pilings.

The agency recommended the immediate retrofitting and strengthening of the affected portions of the bridge. This would ensure the safety and reliability of this vital transportation link.

To mitigate potential risks, the DPWH urged all travelers, particularly those operating large vehicles, to adhere to a maximum cargo load of 20 tons, in line with the current bridge capacity.

This precautionary measure aims to prevent any untoward incidents while the necessary maintenance work is carried out.