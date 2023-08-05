The engineering office of the Department of Public Works and Highways in the third district has completed another road expansion project in Puerto Princesa City, aiming to improve traveling convenience for the public using the route.

The regional office of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) announced in a post on Wednesday that its 3rd District Engineering Office in Palawan has recently completed a two-kilometer road expansion on the city’s north road in Barangay Maruyogon.

The road section, initially measuring six meters, underwent expansion and is now 18.4 meters wide, covering a distance of 2,034 meters.

DPWH Mimaropa said the completed project is anticipated to lead to improved travel time between the city and the northern municipalities. It will also boost road safety by providing motorists sufficient space to maneuver turns without encroaching into the opposite lane, thus reducing the chances of head-on collisions.

The project was allocated a budget of P74.8 million and commenced on May 23, 2022.