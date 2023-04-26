The 3rd District Engineering Office (DEO) of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has completed a road widening project in Barangay Sta. Lucia, Puerto Princesa City.

The project, which measures 369 meters and costs P14.6 million, commenced on May 23, 2022, and was completed on February 26, 2023.

The road widening project is expected to improve the flow of vehicles in and out of the city. It is part of the national government’s road expansion projects aimed at enhancing transportation mobility, promoting tourism, and driving economic growth.

The completion of the project is a significant milestone for the local community, as it will provide smoother and safer roads for motorists and commuters. (with a report from R. Rodriguez)

