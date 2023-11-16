The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Palawan 1st District Engineering Office (DEO) has completed the seawall project in Brgy. Buenasuerte, El Nido, Palawan.

According to DPWH, the newly constructed seawall spans 125 lineal meters, serving as a crucial Flood Mitigation Structure.

This development plays a vital role in preventing damage to the soil and the surrounding environment, particularly in the presence of towering limestone formations.

The primary objective of the project is to ensure the protection of the local fishing community.

The seawall serves as a secure mooring point for fishermen during extreme weather conditions, safeguarding their boats. This proactive measure aims to mitigate potential risks and enhance the resilience of the coastal area.

Beyond its utility for the fishing community, the seawall project provides a high level of protection against coastal flooding.

This not only fortifies the safety of residents but also contributes to the security of tourists visiting the area, creating a more resilient and tourist-friendly environment.