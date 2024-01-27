The 3rd District Engineering Office (DEO) in Palawan of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has announced the completion of a road widening project along Puerto Princesa North Road in Brgy. Salvacion, Puerto Princesa City.

Involved in this project was the widening of 0.472 kilometers, which is equivalent to 0.945 lane kilometers. It included a range of components, including earthwork, subbase, base course, surface course, bridge construction, drainage, slope protection structures, and miscellaneous structures.

DPWH stated that the newly enhanced roadway is an integral part of the transportation network connecting Puerto Princesa to the northbound barangays and municipalities.

Funded under the Fiscal Year 2023 Infrastructure Program of the Department, this road widening contributes to the government’s goal of enhancing regional connectivity and accessibility.