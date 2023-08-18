The 2nd District Engineering Office of the Department of Public Works and Highways has finished the construction of a road project in Barangay Sandoval, located in the town of Narra in Southern Palawan.

The accomplishment, according to the public works and highways department, aims to establish connectivity and accessibility in the area.

The road project encompassed the construction of a cement concrete pavement, gravel shoulder, reinforced concrete pipe culvert, and associated improvements, covering a length of 0.8 kilometers.

Moreover, the project’s upgraded drainage system enhances disaster resilience, the department said. It safeguards the community against flooding and water accumulation during periods of heavy rainfall.

The department added that the road infrastructure initiative has led to improved connectivity and accessibility, resulting in safer and more efficient travel.

It ensures swift access to essential facilities and services, thereby enhancing the overall quality of life. Additionally, it has spurred economic growth and prosperity within the area.