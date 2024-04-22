The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Palawan 3rd District Engineering Office (DEO) recently completed a road construction project inside the Western Philippines University (WPU) main campus in Aborlan, Palawan.

The project entailed the construction of a 2-lane road spanning 324.1 meters. The road features Earthworks, Aggregate Subbase Course, and Portland Cement Concrete Pavement, all aimed at enhancing the commuting experience for students and staff of WPU.

The replacement of the previous dirt road with a durable concrete pathway promises smoother and safer navigation.

The DPWH highlighted that the meticulous design considerations ensure resilience against environmental factors, providing lasting benefits to the university community and streamlining transportation logistics.