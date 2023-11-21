The Palawan 3rd District Engineering Office of the Department of Public Works and Highways has announced the completion of a road construction project in Barangay Irawan, Puerto Princesa City.

The department stated that the 356-meter infrastructure project in the barangay aimed to improve the local road network and enhance the quality of life for area residents.

This improvement is anticipated to facilitate the efficient movement of goods and services, thereby lowering transportation expenses for local businesses. It opens up new economic prospects, enabling residents to start small businesses and attract customers from surrounding communities.

“The completion of the road project signifies a pivotal milestone in the advancement of the neighborhood. This initiative serves as a testament of the Department’s mandate of providing infrastructure development that elevates the quality of life in local communities,” DPWH noted.