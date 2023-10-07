The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Palawan 3rd District Engineering Office (DEO) has completed the road construction project in Barangay Isaub, Municipality of Aborlan, Palawan.

The project involved the construction of a 410-meter-long road infrastructure, with the primary objective of enhancing the local road network and improving the quality of life for residents in the area.

According to DPWH, the improved connectivity brought about by this construction project will facilitate the movement of goods and services, ultimately reducing transportation costs for local farms.

This, in turn, will lead to increased accessibility and greater economic opportunities for the community.

“The improved connectivity makes it easier to move goods and services which lowers transportation costs for local farms, enhancing accessibility and increasing economic opportunities in the area,” DPWH said in a statement.

“With a smoother and safer road network, the project is expected to make a big difference in the quality of life of the residents by having better access to local, social, and government services like health and education,” the department added.