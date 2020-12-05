DPWH completes river control project in Rizal municipality

In a statement on December 4, DPWH Sec. Mark Villar said the river structure will block the overflow of Iraan River during the rainy and typhoon soon, protecting residential and agricultural lands in the area.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has completed a 1-kilometer revetment structure along the Iraan River in Rizal town to prevent overflow and flooding.

In a statement on December 4, DPWH Sec. Mark Villar said the river structure will block the overflow of Iraan River during the rainy and typhoon soon, protecting residential and agricultural lands in the area.

Among the major-flood control projects implemented by the DPWH Palawan 2nd District Engineering Office (DEO) in the province’s southern part, Villar said it costs around P552 million. It was completed in October and already serves residents in Barangay Iraan.

“Aside from what was completed in Barangay Iraan, we are building more of these concrete structures along identified flood-prone riversides of southern Palawan,” added Villar.

Secretary Villar identified the following major flood-control projects of DPWH Palawan 2nd DEO: 2.73-kilometer Tigaplan River Flood-control Structure in Brook’s Point completed last November 2020, ongoing 2.12-kilometer Malatgao River Flood Control Structure in Malatgao Narra, 2.78-kilometer Batang-Batang River Flood Control Structure in Narra, and the 740-meter Malambunga River Flood Control Structure in Rizal, Palawan that will be completed early 2021.

