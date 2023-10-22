The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Palawan 1st District Engineering Office (DEO) has completed the construction of a Multi-Purpose Facility at Palawan State University San Vicente

In a report submitted by Palawan 1st District Engineer Rommel Aguirre to DPWH Regional Director Gerald Pacanan, CESO III, the newly established facility aims to provide the students a venue to promote sports activities for any weather condition.

“The said project brings opportunity to students to engage in physical activities such as sports and provides additional venues for simultaneous activities even in adverse weather conditions. It also creates an environment that promotes optimal performance for student athletes,” DPWH said.

“The newly constructed facility is in continued support of the Department to the education undertakings of State Universities and Colleges,” it added.