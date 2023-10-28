The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Palawan 3rd District Engineering Office has wrapped up the construction of a multi-purpose building in Barangay Sta. Monica in Puerto Princesa City.

A report submitted to DPWH Mimaropa by Palawan 3rd District Engineer Amelia B. Fajardo stated that the project would serve as a diverse site for sports and recreational events, community gatherings, workshops, agricultural trade exhibits, and other civic activities.

The facility can also be used as a temporary shelter for families during catastrophes and other emergencies.

The newly completed multi-purpose building aligns with the DPWH’s commitment to attaining the national development goal of delivering high-quality facilities that meet the diversified requirements of communities.