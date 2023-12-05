The 2nd District Engineering Office (DEO) of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has completed a key road construction project in Barangay Calumpang, Quezon Municipality.

DEO Engineer Noel Fuentebella reported the completion of the project to DPWH Mimaropa Regional Director Gerald Pacanan recently.

The project features a 6.10-meter-wide road with a 230mm thick Portland Cement Concrete Pavement (PCCP), including drainage systems and miscellaneous structures.

The local office of the department said this infrastructure project establishes an important link for residents, connecting them to various areas and neighboring barangays.

Fuentebella said it improves access to essential services such as schools, healthcare facilities, markets, and government offices.

Funded under the 2023 Fiscal Year Infrastructure Program, the newly constructed road serves as an economic artery, fostering the movement of goods and services.

The newly constructed road is expected to boost local business development, thereby enhancing economic activities and creating more job opportunities in the community.