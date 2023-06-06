The 2nd District Engineering Office (DEO) of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has completed the construction of Salogon River Flood Control Structure in the Municipality of Brooke’s Point.

The project, worth 39.4 million pesos, is expected to have a significant impact on the local community by mitigating the potential devastation caused by flooding during calamities in nearby areas.

The flood control structure encompasses a 640 linear meter concrete slope protection along the riverbank. This infrastructure acts as a defensive barrier, minimizing the damage to properties and livelihoods of the residents during calamities and heavy rainfall.

DPWH stressed that the primary purpose of the Salogon River Flood Control Structure is to safeguard the agricultural farmlands by preventing the overflow of the river.

“The Salogon River Flood Control will also protect the agricultural farmlands by preventing the overflow of the river, protecting the agricultural farmlands. By protecting the community from the destructive forces of flooding, the project has provided a sense of security and peace of mind for the residents. It has allowed them to carry out their daily activities without the constant threat of flood-related disruptions, enabling economic growth, and promoting social stability,” DPWH said in a statement.

About Post Author